Becker Logistics study exposes cargo theft risk tied to lax security

Cargo theft has reached unprecedented levels in recent years, posing a significant threat to global supply chains. A recent white paper by Becker Logistics finds that thieves exploit a range of vulnerabilities in logistics operations, especially when goods are left unattended or security measures are weak.

According to CargoNet, the number of cargo theft incidents surged by 46% in the first quarter of 2024 alone, with a declared total value of $76 million. Hot spots for these crimes include major logistics hubs like California, Texas and Illinois, which accounted for 61% of all reported incidents in 2023.

Industries such as food and beverage, electronics, and pharmaceuticals are particularly vulnerable due to the high resale value and ease of movement of these goods.

The report also found that advances in FreightTech have created new opportunities for theft. Sophisticated criminal syndicates are increasingly involved in cargo theft, using tactics such as identity theft and forgery to impersonate legitimate companies. Insider involvement, such as employees with access to sensitive information, also plays a role.



