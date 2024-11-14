Fraud Watch: Uncovering the dark side of freight

Welcome to the inaugural edition of Fraud Watch, FreightWaves’ dedicated newsletter tackling the burgeoning crisis of freight fraud.

What was once a sporadic issue has evolved into a multibillion-dollar challenge, drawing comparisons to fraud in the credit card industry and highlighting how that sector forged a unified front to combat it.

By exploiting gaps in transparency, jurisdictional limitations and the rapid rise of FreightTech, freight fraud has surged and become the “perfect crime.”

Tactics such as double-brokering schemes and identity theft have become widespread, with fraudsters easily manipulating load boards and hijacking carrier information through phishing and fake emails.



