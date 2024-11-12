Freight fraud is a massive problem: It’s time to steal an idea from the credit card industry

Freight fraud has become one of the most pressing issues in the logistics sector. What once was a domain of petty crime has now escalated into a sophisticated network often connected with offshore criminal organizations, particularly in regions like Eastern Europe, India, Pakistan and Africa.
The scale of the problem
Insights from industry leaders such as Truckstop, DAT, Triumph and the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) indicate a sharp rise in freight fraud, with a fourfold increase since before the COVID-19 era. The financial toll could soon hit nearly $1 billion, fueled by the profitability of these schemes and the challenges in prosecuting offenders who operate outside U.S. legal reach, where the FBI’s jurisdiction is limited.
Proposed solutions
To tackle this pervasive issue, the freight industry must adopt a collective strategy, including:
Creation of industry standards and best practices – The logistics sector should work together to set up standardized protocols to prevent fraud, much like how credit card companies formed the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council to address credit card fraud.
Development of a shared database – An open-access database should be established to record and disseminate details on fraud-related incidents and known fraudsters. This would bolster real-time tracking and reporting, significantly improving the industry’s ability to preempt fraudulent activities.
Turning data and reports over to authorities – With a well-populated database, law enforcement could receive actionable intelligence to pursue and prosecute these criminal groups more effectively.
Key stakeholders
Freight platforms: Leaders like DAT, Truckstop, MyCarrier and 123Loadboard should spearhead the effort due to their pivotal roles in freight matching and booking.
Payment and factoring companies: Financial transaction handlers like Cass, U.S. Bank, Triumph, Transflo, OTR, RTS, Apex, Loop, Onramp and eCapital are vital in monitoring and flagging suspicious activities.
Freight brokers: Major players such as C.H. Robinson, Total Quality Logistics (TQL), RXO, Uber Freight and Echo Global Logistics, along with involvement from the TIA, can significantly influence fraud prevention due to their market presence and experience.
Enterprise carriers: Collaboration with groups like the Trucking Alliance, which is focused on safety and security, can address issues faced by midsize to large carriers.
Independent carriers: Associations like the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) represent their interests, ensuring small operators have a voice.
Fraud-tracking software providers: Companies like Highway, RMIS, FreightValidate, Verified Carrier, Carrier Assure, CargoNet and Carrier411 are crucial for technological support in fraud detection and carrier vetting.
Freight-tracking and visibility players: Comprehensive tracking platforms from companies like Project44, FourKites, Trimble and Tive are essential for monitoring cargo post-transaction.
Inclusion and effectiveness
It is crucial to achieve the right balance between inclusivity and efficiency in this initiative. A broad coalition is necessary for a holistic approach, yet a streamlined group will ensure actionable outcomes and effective communication.
This concerted effort across the industry, modeled after the PCI initiative for credit cards, promises to enhance security, foster trust and streamline logistics operations. Such collaboration could markedly reduce fraud, minimize financial losses and restore integrity to the freight sector.