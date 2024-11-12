Freight fraud is a massive problem: It’s time to steal an idea from the credit card industry

Freight fraud has become one of the most pressing issues in the logistics sector. What once was a domain of petty crime has now escalated into a sophisticated network often connected with offshore criminal organizations, particularly in regions like Eastern Europe, India, Pakistan and Africa.

The scale of the problem

Insights from industry leaders such as Truckstop, DAT, Triumph and the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) indicate a sharp rise in freight fraud, with a fourfold increase since before the COVID-19 era. The financial toll could soon hit nearly $1 billion, fueled by the profitability of these schemes and the challenges in prosecuting offenders who operate outside U.S. legal reach, where the FBI’s jurisdiction is limited.

Proposed solutions

To tackle this pervasive issue, the freight industry must adopt a collective strategy, including:



