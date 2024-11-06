Election 2024: US lawmakers who support initiatives to fight freight fraud

Over the past few years, growing threats in the freight and retail sectors prompted lawmakers to propose legislation targeting freight fraud and organized retail crime.
With increased incidents of organized theft along supply chain routes and sophisticated retail crime schemes, these legislative efforts seek to secure the movement of goods and support law enforcement in tackling these crimes.
Two key bills, the Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act and the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023 (CORCA), showcase the federal push to protect domestic supply chains from both theft and fraud.
Here’s a look at the specifics of the bills, their primary sponsors and co-sponsors, and which lawmakers will still be in office to support the initiatives in the coming legislative cycle following the 2024 elections.
Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act
Introduced by Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., the Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act addresses the rise in organized theft targeting critical freight networks across the U.S.
This bill seeks to establish a Supply Chain Fraud and Theft Task Force under the joint authority of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI. With a proposed $100 million in funding, the task force is dedicated to coordinating law enforcement efforts at both the federal and local levels to counter organized theft and fraud along freight networks, which include rail, motor carrier and intermodal systems. The focus of this task force is emphasized by a recent CargoNet study that found a 14% increase in cargo theft events across the U.S. and Canada in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.
The bill has several co-sponsors from both parties, including:
- Rep. Bradley Scott Schneider, D-Ill. – reelected.
- Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill. – reelected.
- Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas – reelected.
- Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif. – too close to call, likely to win.
- Rep. Vince Fong, R-Calif. – reelected.
- Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla. – reelected.
- Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn. – reelected.
- Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif. – reelected.
- Rep. Robert Wittman, R-Va. – reelected.
- Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss. – reelected.
- Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. – reelected.
- Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif. – too close to call, likely to win.
- Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. – reelected.
- Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich. – reelected.
- Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz. – too close to call, 1.7% down from Democratic opponent Kirsten Engel.
Notably, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., chose to run for governor of Virginia, leaving her seat to be filled by Democrat Eugene Vindman. Whether Vindman will support this legislation remains to be seen.
Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023
CORCA is another bipartisan bill designed to address the escalating problem of organized retail crime. Sponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and co-sponsored by a bipartisan coalition of senators, CORCA aims to equip federal law enforcement with resources to collaborate with local authorities to dismantle complex retail crime rings. These criminal organizations often engage in elaborate schemes involving cargo theft and e-commerce fraud.
The primary co-sponsors of CORCA were not up for reelection in this year’s race. They include:
- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
- Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
- Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
- Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C.
- Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.
- Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
- Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho
- Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
Co-sponsoring Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, won reelection. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is in a close race with Republican Sam Brown, with polls leaning towards Brown, and Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. lost to Republican Tim Sheehy.
The Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act and CORCA are strong indicators of a bipartisan commitment to tackling crime affecting U.S. supply chains. With key sponsors and co-sponsors remaining in office, they are positioned to play vital roles in U.S. supply chain security initiatives.
