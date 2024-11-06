Election 2024: US lawmakers who support initiatives to fight freight fraud

Over the past few years, growing threats in the freight and retail sectors prompted lawmakers to propose legislation targeting freight fraud and organized retail crime.

With increased incidents of organized theft along supply chain routes and sophisticated retail crime schemes, these legislative efforts seek to secure the movement of goods and support law enforcement in tackling these crimes.

Two key bills, the Safeguarding Our Supply Chains Act and the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023 (CORCA), showcase the federal push to protect domestic supply chains from both theft and fraud.

Here’s a look at the specifics of the bills, their primary sponsors and co-sponsors, and which lawmakers will still be in office to support the initiatives in the coming legislative cycle following the 2024 elections.



