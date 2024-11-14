Uber Freight could see more bookings through new broker tech

Uber Freight on Thursday unveiled a new program, Broker Access, that offers freight brokers direct access to its carrier network and digital platform. Broker Access, built on its 2021 offering Market Access, allows brokers to automate the company’s load execution process without making large technology investments while also leveraging Uber Freight’s carrier network for their shippers’ needs.

This offering comes on the heels of Uber’s quarterly earnings report, showing gross bookings for its freight arm rising year on year for the first time since its acquisition of managed services provider Transplace in 2021 and will likely help support its gross bookings growth moving forward.

For brokers, load execution can be a complex process, involving multiple platforms, workflows and risk management tools. Broker Access centralizes load management, tracking and payment within a self-service portal or through API and TMS integrations.

“The whole idea of Broker Access is really just to simplify the process for brokers who are posting loads and trying to find capacity for their shipments. Once we help them find that capacity, we do a really good job of helping brokers more easily track and execute [shipments],” Brooks McMahon, vice president of emerging products and business development, told FreightWaves.



