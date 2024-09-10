Uber Freight announces new tech offerings, reaches $20B in managed freight

Managed transportation provider Uber Freight announced Tuesday at its annual Deliver conference in Frisco, Texas, a number of new features available to customers and said the company’s freight under management has grown to $20 billion.

“The beauty of our network is that as we grow, the more we can drive our algorithms and planning optimization, bringing more savings back to our customers,” said Lior Ron, founder and CEO of Uber Freight. The company has saved over $1.5 billion in transportation costs for customers this past year, he added.

Ron told FreightWaves that Uber Freight has recently created its Design Partner Program, a collaboration among 40 shipping partners that work with companies to create the new transportation services and products that were unveiled at the conference.

“We do a full discovery workshop and interviews to co-create at all levels of our organization,” said Ron. “We even educate those partners on best practices so it’s not only about creating technology but infusing it properly into their organization. We see this as a precondition for success, and now it is a precondition for all innovation moving forward.”



