Uber Freight, Aurora launch autonomous program for carriers

Managed transportation provider Uber Freight announced Tuesday it is teaming up with Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) to provide the trucking industry access to autonomous assets.

Premier Autonomy, available from now until 2030, will enable qualified carriers to buy Class 8 trucks equipped with an Aurora Driver subscription for autonomous driving.

Aurora Driver is the self-driving hardware and software systems that include lidar, radar and cameras to view the driving environment in 360 degrees. The software system specifically features perception, motion planning, mapping and simulation systems. Using a modular design, in which a system is divided into smaller, independent parts, Aurora Driver’s hardware allows for easier updates and adaptability to technological changes.

“When you’re a carrier that’s looking to bring on autonomous trucks, you need to know how the technology works and whether it’ll work within your network, the nuances of ownership of an AV truck like how does it get dispatched or serviced, and that you’ll have access to autonomous trucks,” Zac Andreoni, vice president of business development at Aurora, told FreightWaves. “The Premier Autonomy program focuses on these important aspects of onboarding to prepare Uber Freight carriers to start driverless operations.”