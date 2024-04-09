Platform Science secures $125M to grow OEM partnerships

Platform Science, a provider of connected vehicle solutions, announced on Tuesday a significant milestone in its growth journey, securing $125 million in funding aimed at bolstering its presence in the commercial trucking sector.

Participating in this round are existing investors 8VC, NewRoad Capital Partners, and Prologis Ventures (NYSE:PLD), joined by new backers Activant Capital, Manhattan Ventures Partners and BDT & MSD Partners.

This expansion round also witnessed participation from Platform Science’s strategic allies, including C.R. England, Cummins (NYSE:CMI), and Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR), all of whom forged partnerships with the company in 2023.

Additionally, past partners such as Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), RyderVentures (NYSE:R), and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) reiterated their support, underscoring the continued momentum of Platform Science’s collaborative efforts within the industry.



