Sheer Logistics acquires CargoBarn to expand brokerage specialties

Managed transportation provider Sheer Logistics announced Tuesday it has acquired freight brokerage CargoBarn. The strategic move enhances Sheer Logistics’ brokerage services, diversifying the type of freight in its portfolio. The acquisition aims to strengthen the company’s ability to handle future cyclical market shifts. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We see this as a very timely acquisition in the context of bolstering a foundation to be ready for what the next year or two looks like from a cyclicality perspective,” said Sheer Logistics CEO Joel Gard in an interview with FreightWaves.

In 2022, Sheer Logistics announced it had completed a debt and equity co-investment with industry veterans Eddie Leshin and Brian Winshall of Woodlawn Partners and Monroe Capital LLC, who facilitated the investment.

The pair had backgrounds at American Backhualers and C.H. Robinson. They plan to use the investment to expand on Sheer Logistics’ technology vision while growing the company’s talent pool to build and sell the technology.



