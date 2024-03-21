Uber Freight extends Powerloop drop-and-hook network nationally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Managed transportation provider Uber Freight announced Wednesday at the Mid-America Trucking Show that it has expanded its drop-and-hook solution Powerloop nationally and enhanced its load bundling options, and that it’s utilizing new trailer technology to help shippers fight fraud.

Powerloop, first introduced in 2018, enables Uber Freight’s shippers to access over 1,000 dry van trailers, and other carrier’s available trailers, to meet their logistical needs without having to overinvest in the assets themselves. On the carrier end, it allows power-only drivers to obtain preloaded trailers and attempt to maximize their time on the road while also avoiding longer loading and unloading times.

Since its introduction, the Uber Freight offering has served more than 220,000 loads using over 10,000 carriers. Powerloop saw a 43% increase in power-only load volume in 2023, according to the company.

In an interview with FreightWaves, industry veteran Alyssa Correale, head of Powerloop, explained that the larger pooling capacity will give shippers the reliability of having assets available while carriers in the network can focus on utilization of their assets.



