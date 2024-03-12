Uber Freight surpasses $18B in freight under management worldwide

Managed transportation provider Uber Freight announced Tuesday its European division has surpassed 200 million euros ($218.3 million) in freight under management, topping $18 billion in freight under management worldwide.

“Our European business is accelerating because we’re dedicated to offering precisely that. We bring the optionality and expertise needed to keep pace in a rapidly evolving landscape and, as we continue to invest in the region, we plan on cementing our role as the premier logistics partner in Europe,” said founder and CEO Lior Ron in the news release.

The company launched its operations, with offices in the Netherlands, Germany and Poland, in 2019. In 2020, the digital freight forwarder Sennder acquired the European arm of Uber Freight in an all-stock deal nearly $1.1 billion.

Once Uber Freight acquired Transplace in 2021, it relaunched its European business endeavors.