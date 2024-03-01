Women truckers photo collection heads to MATS, powered by Uber Freight

In partnership with Uber Freight, the photo collection Sisters of the Road by photographer Anne Marie Michel begins its U.S. tour on Friday outside San Francisco, honoring the women’s trucking community for Women’s History Month.

Deb Desiderato photo from Sisters of the Road collection. (Photo: Anne Marie Michel)

Sisters of the Road dives into the lives of female truckers across the U.S., highlighting their struggles, industry improvements and the need for ongoing progress. Michel found inspiration in the resilience and independence of these women. Her interest was sparked by her mother’s journey post-divorce, driving Michel and her sisters across the country. The book’s subjects advocate for equity measures such as attractive salaries for female trainers and same-sex training options, aiming to foster a more inclusive industry.

The collection will make its way across the country and be displayed in an Uber Freight trailer provided by the company’s Powerloop offering.