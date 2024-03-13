Locus Robotics launches business intelligence tool LocusHub

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) provider Locus Robotics on Wednesday launched its business intelligence tool LocusHub, enabling customers to leverage reporting tools and data insights to make recommendations to fleets of AMRs.

The new solution will be available through its LocusOne platform, launched last year at the industry tradeshow ProMat.

LocusBot Origin. (Photo: Locus Robotics)

LocusOne coordinates the company’s AMRs, known as LocusBots, which consist of two lines of robots: Locus Origin for high-volume fulfillment and Locus Vector for high-productivity material handling. The system integrates with warehouse management systems and provides over-the-air updates for continuous learning and improvement of the AMRs’ functionality.



