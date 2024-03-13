Locus Robotics launches business intelligence tool LocusHub

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) provider Locus Robotics on Wednesday launched its business intelligence tool LocusHub, enabling customers to leverage reporting tools and data insights to make recommendations to fleets of AMRs.
The new solution will be available through its LocusOne platform, launched last year at the industry tradeshow ProMat.
LocusOne coordinates the company’s AMRs, known as LocusBots, which consist of two lines of robots: Locus Origin for high-volume fulfillment and Locus Vector for high-productivity material handling. The system integrates with warehouse management systems and provides over-the-air updates for continuous learning and improvement of the AMRs’ functionality.
LocusHub will serve as the AMRs’ operations management solution, providing real-time reporting on the AMRs’ performance toward optimization performance metrics set by customers. The management tool will enable warehouse managers to set AMRs’ workflow routing, use machine learning to forecast staffing needs and order volumes, identify workflow bottlenecks, and set permission-based access and parameters for staff based on their role specifications.
“LocusHub provides a framework to visualize data, predict future requirements, and receive AI-guided recommendations before issues even occur. … LocusHub’s extensible architecture is designed to allow the integration of new business intelligence modules over time. We have an exciting roadmap to incorporate simulation capabilities and other advanced predictive guidance to empower the intelligent warehouse of the future,” said Rick Faulk, chief executive officer of Locus Robotics, in the release.
The company first showcased the solution at supply chain tradeshow MODEX, where it also announced on Monday an extended partnership with global logistics solutions provider Geodis to bring its AMRs to Geodis customers in Latin America. Geodis’ first site in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico, will operate the bots in a three-story warehouse while using the LocusHub and LocusOne technology. Geodis says it plans to deploy up to 1,000 LocusBots globally over the next 24 months.
“Locus allows us to unlock significant productivity improvements while also creating an engaging work environment for our teammates,” explained Kevin Stock, executive vice president of engineering at Geodis in the Americas.
