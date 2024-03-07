Transfix partners with Rocket Shipping for LTL offering

Digital freight marketplace Transfix announced Thursday that it has partnered with transportation provider Rocket Shipping to provide customers with a new less-than-truckload booking feature.

“Our partnership with Rocket Shipping leverages their deep expertise in LTL and final-mile services, integrating this knowledge directly into Transfix’s Shipper App and combining it with our decade of experience in full truckload,” Jonathan Salama, co-founder and CEO of Transfix, told FreightWaves. “This collaboration brings efficiency and effectiveness to the freight operations of small and midsize businesses and midmarket shippers that we believe have been underserved.”

Salama notes that small and midsize shippers frequently resort to manual booking processes for their LTL shipments. But this approach opens the door to inefficiencies and errors, such as inadvertent residential deliveries and incorrect equipment bookings. Such mistakes can result in unexpected costs for the shippers.

Moreover, these shippers often face challenges in securing competitive rates due to their lower shipping volumes and limited negotiating power. Additionally, complex claims and damages resolution processes negatively impact customer satisfaction and add to shipping costs.



