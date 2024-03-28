Venture 53 invests in Heale Labs’ tokenization technology

Heale Labs announced Thursday it has received a seed investment from the supply chain technology fund Venture 53 as the company continues its work to standardize industry data. Terms of the funding were not disclosed.

“Heale solves some of the thorniest issues in supply chain and logistics. With unparalleled data accuracy and real-time connectivity, we’re introducing a new era of efficiency, reliability and profitability in global supply chains,” said founder Todd Haselhorst.

To understand what the company, whose name stands for Hyper Enabled Autonomous Logistics Ecosystem Labs, is doing, you must first understand what the term “tokenization” means in the context of logistics.

Tokenization is a way to transform text into a format understandable to machines while preserving its contextual significance. This process segments text into tokens, facilitating algorithmic analysis for pattern recognition. That recognition enables machines to interpret and react to human input effectively.



