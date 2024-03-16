Flock reports layoffs, path to profitability

Friday marked a turn of events for Flock Freight, a provider of shared truckload solutions, as the company decided to reduce its workforce by 54 individuals. The company last reported layoffs in April of 2023.

This strategic move was aimed at recalibrating the company’s trajectory towards profitability. The positions affected were primarily back office roles, focusing on enhancing automation for Flock’s operational efficiencies.

“The people supporting our customers and carriers and those building the IP have not been affected,” Oren Zaslansky, co-founder and CEO of Flock Freight, told FreightWaves. “These moves have put us in a position where our path to profitability can be measured in months not years.”

Flock’s most recent round of funding came in 2021 with its Series D, led by Softbank Investment Advisers with participation from Google Ventures, GLP Capital Partners, Eden Global Partners Susquehanna Private Capital and SignalFire for $215 million and a valuation of $1.3 billion, according to Pitchbook data.



