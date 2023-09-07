Flock Freight partners with e2open for shared truckload capabilities

FreightTech provider Flock Freight announced Thursday a multiyear strategic partnership with software provider e2open (NYSE:ETWO), making it easier for e2open customers to leverage Flock’s specialized freight pool capabilities.

“We’re grateful that e2open recognized Flock as the sole company capable of delivering and scaling this level of innovation. We see this as the beginning of a new frictionless era of pooling millions of shipments across TMS platforms. This means meeting shippers where they are and building the necessary and needed products that aim to provide true value to the entire shipper community,” Oren Zaslansky, founder and chief executive officer of Flock Freight, told FreightWaves.

The two companies began collaborating last year when Flock integrated with e2open TMS, introducing real-time ratings for shared truckload services. Thursday’s agreement to scale shared truckload services to the e2open shipper community marks the start of a broader partnership encompassing product enhancements and joint go-to-market strategies.

“This new partnership is more than just an integration. It’s about us going to market together and bringing value to the shipper community together,” said Orlando Baeza, chief marketing officer and chief revenue officer at Flock Freight. “This is about unlocking the adoption and utilization of shared truckload to create better cost-efficiency outcomes and better climate outcomes as a result. At the same time, we can create better outcomes for [profit and loss statements] as it relates to supply chain costs, especially in a market like we see today.”

The partnership offers e2open TMS users seamless access to FlockDirect, a terminal-free shared truckload solution from Flock that enables real-time quoting and booking.

“We are always looking for ways to bring additional value to our shipper community that leverages our world-class TMS solution and to our carrier community as well. There is nothing that exists out there, or that we can create at this point in time, that can bring [shared truckload offerings] to our users immediately,” said Antoine Wade, e2open’s general manager of network and data. “Additionally, since turning on the API last year and seeing results for customers in a short amount of time proves that this technology is certainly needed.”





The multiyear partnership will further benefit customers, which Wade said on average stay with the company for about 15 years.

“This is for the long run and we are going to continue to partner together for additional innovation to make logistics even more frictionless than we can currently provide today. Conversations have already started between our product teams and that will bring additional innovations within our TMS,” he said.

Read more

Convoy releases proprietary fraud detection software

Knight-Swift lays off employees after expressing market weakness

3 questions to consider before investing in AI