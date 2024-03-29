Blue Yonder to acquire One Network for $839M

Supply chain solutions provider Blue Yonder announced Friday it has signed an agreement to acquire One Network Enterprises and its AI platforms that provide end-to-end supply chain visibility, planning tools, order fulfillment and payment solutions to manage supplier and carrier resources.

The deal comes in at approximately $839 million and is contingent on the fulfillment of standard requirements including regulatory approval. Blue Yonder expects it to close in Q2 or Q3 this year.

“Blue Yonder offers the most complete portfolio in the industry, spanning from planning to execution. Coupled with our network and multi-enterprise, multi-tier platform, we’re poised to form a backbone of this new supply chain of the future,” said Greg Brady, chairman and founder of One Network.

According to One Network, the company hosts over 150,000 trading partners within its technology ecosystem. Blue Yonder customers will now be able to share data with these partners and utilize them to avoid potential disruptions and risk to their own supply chains.



