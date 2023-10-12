Watch Now


Blue Yonder acquires UK reverse logistics specialist Doddle

Acquisition beefs up Blue Yonder’s end-to-end returns management capabilities in US

Blue Yonder acquires Doddle to expand returns management IT solutions (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Arizona-headquartered supply chain management company Blue Yonder said Thursday it has acquired U.K.-based Doddle to bring the reverse logistics specialist’s capabilities to the U.S. market.

The transaction, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close around mid-November. Tim Robinson, who founded Doddle in 2014 and is its CEO, will stay on post-acquisition.

Doddle began life in the physical distribution world, establishing a network of 500 “out-of-home” parcel pickup and delivery locations throughout the U.K. and providing the enabling backbone technology. Over time, however, as customers’ digital demands grew across a broader distribution expanse, Doddle morphed into an exclusive IT provider for both forward and reverse logistics services. It no longer has a physical footprint in the U.K. 

While Doddle’s capabilities can be leveraged in markets in Europe, Australia and Japan, they will be focused primarily on the U.S. returns market, according to Mark Nordick, senior vice president and general manager of Global Logistics Service Providers, who said many U.S. retailers lack end-to-end returns visibility, a feature that Blue Yonder believes Doddle will bring to the table.

Doddle’s backbone will continue to be used to manage out-of-home operations and management for companies like Amazon.com Inc. and Australia Post, Blue Yonder said.

Blue Yonder, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a unit of Panasonic Corp., which acquired Blue Yonder in 2021. Formerly known as JDA Software, Blue Yonder scaled its operations through multiple acquisitions, including RedPrairie, i2 Technologies and Manugistics.


Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.