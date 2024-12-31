Top 10 freight market rulemakings scheduled for 2025

WASHINGTON — Earlier this month, the Biden administration’s Office of Management and Budget released the Fall 2024 edition of the biennial Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions. The agenda updates the status of active and longer-term rulemakings, including the latest estimated target date for the next step in the rulemaking process.

U.S. freight markets are indirectly affected by regulations crafted by almost any agency, but several, including the modal agencies at the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Maritime Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration are particularly relevant.

The timeline and status of rulemakings can be affected by several factors – one being a change in the priorities of a new administration. With President-elect Donald Trump taking office on Jan. 20, many federal regulations could be delayed or potentially rescinded.

With that caveat, below is the status of 10 selected rulemakings affecting freight markets. “Significant” rulemakings are estimated to have an annual effect on the economy of $200 million or more or are expected to have a material adverse effect on the economy.



