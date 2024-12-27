Panama’s president rejects Trump’s claim of Chinese interference at canal

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino dismissed claims by President-elect Donald Trump of higher fees charged to U.S. ships to use the Panama Canal and scoffed at threats to take over the vital waterway because of Chinese interference.

“The tolls are not set at the whim of the presidents [of Panama] and the administrator of the [canal]. They are set in a public and open process in which clients and other actors participate,” Mulino said at a Thursday news conference.

He added, “There are no Chinese soldiers in the canal, for the love of God. It’s nonsense. There are no Chinese at the canal, no Chinese nor any other world power at the canal.”

Mulino’s remarks came after Trump wrote several lengthy posts on Truth Social on Wednesday: “Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal. … The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security … When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else. It was likewise not given for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and corporations, doing business within our Country, exorbitant prices and rates of passage.”



