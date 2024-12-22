Why the Panama Canal is so Important to Trump 



The Panama Canal, a marvel of engineering and a critical artery of global trade has once again become the center of geopolitical tension. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to demand the canal’s return to U.S. control, citing concerns over its management and strategic importance to America.

Trump’s comments on his Truth Social platform underscore a growing unease about the canal’s operation and its significance for U.S. national security. “The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role in America’s Economy and National Security,” Trump stated.

The Panama Canal is massively important for supply chains, with 6% of global maritime trade passing through its locks.

Approximately 40% of U.S. container traffic utilizes the canal annually, while the U.S. is also the largest user of the Panama Canal. In 2021, more than 73% of all ships passing through the canal were heading to or coming from U.S. ports.



