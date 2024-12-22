Why the Panama Canal is so Important to Trump 

The Panama Canal, a marvel of engineering and a critical artery of global trade has once again become the center of geopolitical tension. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to demand the canal’s return to U.S. control, citing concerns over its management and strategic importance to America.
Trump’s comments on his Truth Social platform underscore a growing unease about the canal’s operation and its significance for U.S. national security. “The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role in America’s Economy and National Security,” Trump stated.
The Panama Canal is massively important for supply chains, with 6% of global maritime trade passing through its locks.
Approximately 40% of U.S. container traffic utilizes the canal annually, while the U.S. is also the largest user of the Panama Canal. In 2021, more than 73% of all ships passing through the canal were heading to or coming from U.S. ports.
Initially opened in 1914 following a monumental construction effort led by the United States, the canal was handed over to Panamanian control in 1999 under the Torrijos-Carter Treaties. These treaties, negotiated during the Carter administration, have been a longstanding point of contention among some U.S. politicians who see the transfer as a strategic error.
This substantial percentage underscores the canal’s critical function in reducing transit times between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, thereby enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of U.S. trade. This dependency highlights why any disruption or control shift could have profound implications for the U.S. economy, particularly for industries reliant on timely and cost-effective shipping routes.
Trump’s rhetoric goes beyond critiquing the handover; he’s now threatening to demand full control of the canal if certain principles are not adhered to. He stated, “If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question.” His concerns seem to revolve around the perceived unfair treatment of U.S. interests, particularly regarding the high fees charged to American shipping.
However, this issue is not solely about economics. Trump’s statements also reflect broader anxieties about China’s expanding regional influence. Since Panama recognized China diplomatically instead of Taiwan in 2017, Beijing has intensified its economic engagement, including significant investments in infrastructure projects near the canal.
The U.S. Southern Command has voiced concerns about these Chinese investments, with General Laura Richardson highlighting to a Senate panel that they pose a potential threat to U.S. interests. China’s control over ports at both ends of the canal through Hutchison Ports PPC, a Hong Kong-based company with strong ties to Beijing, has fueled these worries. This control gives China substantial influence over the logistical operations crucial for the canal’s efficiency.
This influence raises questions about the canal’s neutrality, which is supposed to be maintained under the Neutrality Treaty, ensuring equal access for all nations. China’s involvement, including the management of the ports of Balboa and Cristobal, could allow it to sway or even manipulate canal operations, posing risks to U.S. commerce that heavily depends on this route.
Moreover, there are security concerns that China might embed surveillance technology within the canal’s infrastructure, which could be used to monitor U.S. naval and commercial movements. This potential for espionage amplifies strategic risks, as it could provide China with critical insights into U.S. logistics and military operations.
Trump’s demands to reclaim the canal would likely encounter significant legal and diplomatic obstacles. The Neutrality Treaty, which has no end date, commits the U.S. to respect the canal’s neutrality, and any move to forcibly take control would be considered a breach of international law, damaging U.S. relations in Latin America.
Since taking over, Panama has managed the canal efficiently, even expanding it in 2016 to handle larger ships, doubling its capacity. Despite this, Trump’s statements emphasize the canal’s enduring strategic value to U.S. interests, highlighting the need for vigilance in maintaining secure and reliable access to this vital maritime route.
As geopolitical tensions evolve, the Panama Canal will remain a focal point for U.S. foreign policy, requiring a delicate balance between asserting American interests and respecting Panamanian sovereignty. The interplay of these dynamics will continue to influence global trade routes, supply chain stability, and international relations in the region.