Gatego goes live, CEO addresses inefficiencies in yard operations

Yard management technology provider Gatego announced Monday it has launched its gate management system after years of piloting the technology with undisclosed partners.

Gatego was founded by CEO Adrian Garcia, whose firsthand experience in his family’s trailer yards highlighted the inefficiencies of traditional systems.

“I grew up around trailer yards, and even as a kid, I could see how archaic the systems were,” Garcia explained to FreightWaves in an interview. “My family was still using pen and paper to track who was coming in and out. I knew there had to be a better way.”

What began as an effort to automate trailer gate operations for his family quickly evolved into a larger mission to digitize yard management entirely.



