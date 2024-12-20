Exploring fraud claims at Kal Freight

California-based trucking company Kal Freight Inc. is facing accusations of fraud so extensive it’s reshaping conversations around financial misconduct in the freight industry.

With $325 million in long-term debt and $24 million in unsecured claims, the company’s recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is only the beginning of a scandal involving phantom assets, forged titles and misappropriated collateral.



Kal Freight’s largest creditor, Daimler Truck Financial Services, alleges the company secured $16.8 million in loans to purchase 164 trailers from Vanguard — trailers that recently were discovered to have never existed. Kal Freight supplied Daimler with fraudulent titles for these nonexistent assets and even made monthly payments to perpetuate the illusion.



The deceit didn’t stop at ghost assets. Daimler claims Kal Freight illegally transferred 366 trailers, which later were used as loan collateral, to its Canadian affiliate, Big Rig Trailers & Leasing.



