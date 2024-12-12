Freight Essentials takes aim at WWEX Group in federal lawsuit

Logistics firm Freight Essentials filed a federal lawsuit against WWEX Group and its affiliates, alleging that the company is engaging in fraudulent business practices with hidden fees.

The suit was filed Thursday in the Northern District of Texas. It alleges the companies that make up WWEX, including Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, defrauded consumers and small-business owners by charging hidden fees related to fuel costs and cargo insurance.

GlobalTranz is accused of misrepresenting transportation costs to business development companies (BDCs), which caused them to lose out on their portion of gross margin splits, the commission payments they were contractually entitled to. This led WWEX “to rake inhundreds of millions of dollars that flow directly to their bottom lines and at the expense of the BDCs and consumers, who were unknowingly harmed by the hidden fees added to their transportation costs,” the suit says.

Worldwide Express and GlobalTranz in 2021 announced that their companies were combining. Now, GlobalTranz, Worldwide Express and Unishippers are the fourth-largest U.S. logistics brokerage organization, reaching $4.9 billion in annual revenue.



