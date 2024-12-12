Manager of New York freight forwarder accused of illegal oil, gas product exports

The manager of a New York-based freight forwarding company is facing criminal charges alleging she violated federal export controls by illegally shipping oil and gas products to Russia.

Natalya Ivanovna Mazulina, of Federal Way, Washington, also known as “Natasha Mazulina,” was indicted on 12 counts of conspiracy to export controlled goods to Russia without a license, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to commit money laundering, exporting controlled goods to Russia without a license, filing false export documents with the U.S. government and smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law. She was arrested Tuesday in Seattle, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 28-page indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York states that Mazulina worked as the Western regional manager of an international freight forwarding company based out of Jamaica, New York, which provided airfreight, ocean freight, warehouse and storage, and ground transportation services. The company, which was not named in the indictment, operated out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington.

Court documents claim the freight forwarder marketed itself as part of a global network of logistics companies that provided logistics and supply chain solutions to customers around the world.



