Fresno trucking company manager sentenced in $1.6M fraud scheme

A California man was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for embezzling nearly $1.6 million from the Fresno-based trucking company where he worked for 15 years.

Once released from prison, Gabriel Ruiz De Chavez, 47, of Fresno, who served as operations manager for a small trucking firm, which was not named in court filings, will serve three years of supervised release.

In July, Ruiz De Chavez, 46, of Fresno, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

His attorney, Nicholas F. Reyes, did not respond to FreightWaves’ request for comment.



