Trucking co-owner sentenced for falsifying driving logs after fatal crash probe

A co-owner of a Massachusetts trucking company was sentenced to two months in prison after admitting that he falsified driving logs and lied to investigators in connection with a June 2019 fatal collision involving the driver of one of the company’s vehicles.

Dunyadar “Damien” Gasanov, 39, of West Springfield, co-owner of now-defunct Westfield Transport, pleaded guilty in August in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni also sentenced him to one year of supervised release, during which he is prohibited from driving a commercial vehicle.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a sentence of one year in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s sentencing memorandum.



