Trucking company owner pleads guilty to falsifying logs in fatal motorcycle crash

A former co-owner of now-defunct Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded guilty in federal court to falsifying driving logs in connection with a June 2019 collision involving one of the company’s vehicles. Seven motorcyclists died in the accident in Randolph, New Hampshire.



Dunyadar “Damien” Gasanov, 39, of West Springfield, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November and faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine, according to the plea deal reached with prosecutors. He also admitted that he had lied about how long he had known the Westfield Transport driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who was involved in the crash.

As of publication Thursday, Dunyadar Gasanov’s attorney, Peter A. Slepchuk, had not responded to FreightWaves’ request for comment.

Dunyadar Gasanov was indicted in February 2021, along with his brother, Dartanayan Gasanov, who has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. According to Westfield Transport’s business filings with the state agency, Dartanayan Gasanov served as president, treasurer, secretary and director of the shuttered auto transport company.

“Keeping communities safe takes all forms. In this case, it is about making sure that operators of commercial vehicles adhere to all required safety procedures and regulations,” said acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy in a statement.



