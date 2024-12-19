White House to Trump: Get ready for more supply chain shocks

WASHINGTON — The U.S. needs to triple the number of freight market participants sharing data with the U.S. Department of Transportation during the Trump administration to help ward off the next supply chain disruption, according to the White House.

“We are likely to encounter additional supply shocks in the years ahead – just last year we saw 28 climate disasters that each cost at least a billion dollars, that’s a record,” said Lael Brainard, National Economic Advisor to President Joe Biden, speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Brainard speaking at the Brookings Institution on Thursday. (Credit: Brookings Institution)

Brainard was at the left-leaning think tank to unveil the Biden administration’s 2021-2024 Quadrennial Supply Chain Review, a 383-page report documenting progress made over the last four years in addressing supply chain disruptions, along with next steps needed to build on that progress.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine, and conflict in the Middle East continue to disrupt the flow of energy commodities. Cyber actors are regularly targeting supply chain actors as a way to take down major companies including hospitals. And we’ve seen a variety of disruptions to our shipping lanes including the Houthi attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea and reduced water levels in the Panama Canal.



