American reindustrialization: A powerhouse for trucking demand

A few weeks ago, I launched a new video podcast series called Bring It Home, which highlights the American Reindustrialization Renaissance. Each episode tackles a different topic related to reindustrialization.

So far on Bring It Home, we’ve covered the vast resources and advantages of Memphis, the shale revolution, supersonic airplane innovation, toy reshoring, factory automation and the importance of mining. You can find these episodes on YouTube.

Why do I care so much about this topic? It goes back to my trucking roots. I am bullish on anything that drives more domestic trucking freight, and few things are as powerful for trucking freight demand as domestic manufacturing.

Domestic manufacturing vs. imports

When it comes to driving freight demand, domestic manufacturing has an impact that imports can’t match. Both contribute to the movement of goods across the United States, but the effect of home-grown production on trucking and transportation is far more significant.

Upstream supply chains are freight machines

Consider two identical products: one manufactured in China and the other in the United States.

Despite their similarities, the American-made product generates markedly more freight demand than the Chinese one.





For the product manufactured domestically, each component is often sourced locally, involving multiple trucking operations. From raw material extraction to parts manufacturing, nearly every piece in the supply chain is moved by surface transportation, often trucking. This multilayered approach means that even before the final product leaves the assembly line, it has already contributed to substantial domestic trucking freight activity.

In contrast, the product from China arrives in the U.S. nearly complete. Typically, the imported item makes just one primary journey from port to a distribution center, reducing the need for additional freight movements.

For example, consider a car made in the U.S. The steel might start its journey at a mill in Pennsylvania, then travel to a machining facility in Ohio, move to a stamping plant in Indiana and finally arrive at an assembly line in Michigan. Each step involves trucking, creating a ripple effect of freight demand nationwide.

In contrast, imported goods arrive at U.S. ports nearly finished. Importing involves fewer domestic trucking trips as the final assembly is done before the goods reach American shores.

This difference in supply chain complexity directly translates into more truck trips for domestically manufactured goods versus imports.

Just-in-time: A trucker’s best friend

The just-in-time (JIT) manufacturing model, widely adopted by American manufacturers, significantly boosts freight demand. Designed to minimize inventory costs, JIT relies on frequent, smaller shipments of components and materials, leading to a constant stream of trucks to keep production lines moving.

JIT manufacturing demands responsive, agile transportation that suits trucking perfectly. Unlike the bulk shipments associated with imports, which arrive in large quantities at ports, domestic JIT supply chains require a steady flow of smaller deliveries, increasing both the frequency and geographic spread of truck trips.

The heartland factor

The geography of domestic manufacturing also significantly boosts trucking demand.





Many new U.S. manufacturing plants are in the South and Midwest, far from coastal ports, favoring highway transportation over intermodal options, which are more efficient at coastal ports.

Intermodal transportation is efficient for long hauls, especially for imports from coastal ports. However, for the shorter, varied routes typical of domestic manufacturing supply chains, trucking is superior.

The multiplier effect of ‘Made in America’

In the grand scheme of freight transportation, domestic manufacturing clearly leads in generating trucking demand. From complex supply chains to JIT models, from extensive distribution networks to geographic advantages, American-made goods keep the trucking industry vibrant in ways imports cannot match.

This increased demand not only supports the transportation sector but also contributes to job creation, economic growth and the vitality of American manufacturing. As we witness a resurgence in domestic manufacturing, we can expect an even greater boost to trucking freight demand, further strengthening the vital link between “Made in America” and the trucking industry.