Freightmate Ai exits stealth mode with pre-seed funding and new tech

Freightmate Ai announced on Thursday that it has secured a pre-seed funding round led by Wischoff Ventures and is releasing its first automated solution.

The funds will be used to enhance the features of its freight forwarding management system, which is being developed by technology experts with experience from Geodis, Manhattan Associates, Amazon Global Logistics and Flexport.

“Freight forwarders coordinate global shipments from end to end from origin country to destination country, leveraging decades-old software with zero task automation, no real-time communication, with a very limited UX,” said Nichole Wischoff, founder and general partner at Wischoff Ventures. “While extremely audacious, a next-gen-AI-powered freight management system can drive higher margins, decrease head count, improve visibility and tracking, and universally make freight forwarders far more competitive.”

“Most startups are focused on solving for a tiny sliver of the larger problem. Freightmate Ai is tackling a rebuild of legacy infrastructure powering one of the biggest drivers of our global economy. I am excited to back Bryan [Lacaillade], Jason [Zhao], and Rishab [Gadroo], who have spent years of their lives solving several parts of this larger problem,” she said in the release.



