FMC breaks down questions on new detention, demurrage rule

The Federal Maritime Commission’s revision to the detention and demurrage rule went into effect last week, and the new requirements for billing and timeframe of each step have raised some questions in the logistics industry.

American Shipper reached out to the FMC to answer those questions.

American Shipper: Can you break out the timing of each step? Carriers have 30 days to bill the non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCC). How long do NVOCCs have to bill their customers? How is the timing for disputes? Any examples you can give?

FMC spokesperson: NVOCCs have an additional 30 calendar days in which to issue an invoice. This 30-day period runs from the date on which the invoice the NVOCC received was issued.

In addition, the Commission recognizes the fact that an NVOCC can be both a billed party and a billing party with respect to the same transaction, and that in such a situation, the NVOCC may not be in a position to dispute an invoice with a VOCC until the NVOCC’s customer has disputed the invoice with the NVOCC. As such, the Commission has added § 541.7(c) to require that when an NVOCC informs a VOCC that its customer has disputed its invoice, the VOCC must then allow the NVOCC additional time to dispute the invoice it received from the VOCC.



