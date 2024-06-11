Ship Angel raises $5M, launches two new products for BCOs

Global shipping platform Ship Angel Inc. announced Tuesday it has closed on $5 million in funding co-led by Glasswing Venture and Newark Venture Partners with participation from Bienville Capital, Socii Capital and Plug and Play, to continue building out new AI-powered products for beneficial cargo owners. Two of those new products were announced Tuesday as well.

“Ship Angel’s best-in-class AI-native software, industry expertise, and focus on delivering an exceptional user experience will set a new standard for the global digital shipping industry …” said Rudina Seseri, founder and managing partner of Glasswing Ventures, in a news release.

“The team recognizes first-hand the biggest headaches in the industry and has a strong plan for how to leverage AI to positively impact the day-to-day work of BCOs.”

Over the past few years, the global shipping industry has faced significant challenges, including container shortages, high freight rates and geopolitical disruptions. In response, FreightTech entrepreneur Graham Parker launched Ship Angel in July 2023 after selling his previous venture, Kontainers, to Descartes Systems Group in 2020.



