FreightTech Friday: Denim to scale with $63M warehouse facility

Fintech platform Denim recently received a $63 million warehouse facility from Silicon Valley Bank, in partnership with Trinity Capital, to enable Denim to scale operations to cover the financial needs of its broker customers.

The company has raised $235.4 million since being founded in 2017 under its previous branding, Axle Payments. Denim rebranded in 2022, aiming to provide financial services to others outside of trucking and in other segments of the supply chain.

Denim currently offers services to freight brokers including factoring, payment and collections solutions, and is capable of integrating into most TMS systems including Tai Software, AscendTMS, Eka Omni-TMS, EZ Loader, Turvo, Zuum and Port TMS.

“We doubled our invoices last year, again. Our clients love how Denim is reimagining factoring to maximize flexibility. For example, clients decide which loads to factor and control rate discounts by extending payment periods,” Sean Smith, vice president of product, told FreightWaves. “With our new $63 million warehouse facility, we can maintain this level of flexibility and scale our client servicing.”



