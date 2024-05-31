FreightTech Friday: Cover Whale closes Series A to grow insurtech offering

Insurtech company Cover Whale announced it has closed on $27.5 million in debt and equity funding managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital to continue growing its platform and solutions.

As a part of this fundraising event, previous debt investors agreed to convert their owed shares to Series A preferred shares. The company has raised $43 million since founding in 2019.

With its improved balance sheet, the company looks to continue investing in its platform to improve its commercial truck insurance quoting features and overall customer service.

“We believe this investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital will support our continuing mission to deliver the industry’s leading trucking insurance experience, building on the positive impact we’ve already made for our agents, drivers, and the general motoring public,” said Dan Abrahamsen, chief executive officer of Cover Whale, in the release.



