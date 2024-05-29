Cambridge Capital makes majority investment in retail auditing solutions

Cambridge Capital, a supply chain-focused investment firm, announced Wednesday that it has made a majority investment in Stat Recovery, a retail auditing software. The investment aims to enhance Stat Recovery’s technological capabilities, expand its sales teams into new retail categories beyond food and beverage and health and beauty, and strengthen its partnerships with other industry providers.

Terms of the investment, which took place earlier in May, were not disclosed.

“STAT’s success has shown that over 50% of retail compliance deductions actually relate to errors on the retailers’ part, versus the supplier, and should not have resulted in deductions,” Cambridge Capital representatives said in a statement to FreightWaves. “STAT has helped numerous large retail suppliers recover this revenue and improve overall supply chain operations, leading to higher retailer and supplier satisfaction.”

“Our investment in STAT reflects what we seek in every new portfolio company and underscores why we continue to focus exclusively on supply chain companies led by outstanding teams that benefit from the additional resources we can bring to them.”



