GoodShip raises $8M to ramp up procurement platform features

Procurement platform GoodShip announced on Thursday that it has closed an $8 million Series A funding round. Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors Ironspring Ventures, Chicago Ventures, Fuse VC and Cercano Management. New investors include 53 Stations as well as angel investors Nichole Wischoff and Andrew Silver.

Since its founding in 2022, the platform has raised $15.4 million. It aims to provide shippers with transparency into their freight data and insights into the operations of their procurement ecosystems.

“We have recently landed some major shippers, and that is giving us the confidence to pour a little more gasoline onto the fire here and start growing faster,” Ryan Soskin, co-founder and CEO, told FreightWaves.

Notable enterprise clients such as Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Co.), KBX Logistics, Mark Anthony Services and Simmons Foods have leveraged GoodShip’s insights and centralized procurement workflows to enhance their performance.



