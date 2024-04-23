Semi-Stow rebrands as Outpost, raises $12.5M

Commercial vehicle parking and storage provider Semi-Stow announced Tuesday it has rebranded itself to Outpost and has raised $12.5 million in Series A funding led by GreenPoint Partners with participation from Speedwagon Capital Partners.

The United States currently has approximately 313,000 truck parking spaces for a populace exceeding 3.5 million active drivers. This translates to about one spot for every 11 drivers. This shortfall creates a scenario in which over 70% of drivers break federal hours-of-service regulations just to find somewhere to park or sleep.

“We believe it is going to take a village to solve this problem,” Trent Cameron, co-founder and CEO of Outpost, told FreightWaves.

This is what inspired the company’s unique, two-part business plan. First, the company purchases real estate, giving it full control over operations as well as the brand experience that drivers have while parking at Outpost properties. Then it brokers available parking at 20 yards that are managed by its partners.



