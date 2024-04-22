Will Shein help propel Flexport’s future?

Note: This article has been updated to note that Flexport declined to provide further comment on the partnership.

Global fashion retailer Shein’s latest announcement on LinkedIn says its U.S. marketplace merchants can now integrate with Flexport’s fulfillment services, a move expected to drive growth for Flexport.

“With Flexport as our preferred logistics partner, we’re revolutionizing the way you manage inventory and fulfill orders. … From inventory management to sales, everything works together seamlessly to boost efficiency,” Shein said.

The partnership will enable merchants to manage inventory on one screen while tracking inventory and accuracy for buyers. Shein orders will be pushed to Flexport for shipping and logistics processes, eliminating manual processes and data entry for merchants that operate on both platforms.



