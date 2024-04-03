Uber Freight taps industry veterans for commercial, final-mile growth

Managed transportation provider Uber Freight announced Wednesday it has hired two key executives to leverage their expertise in growing the company’s commercial operations and final-mile network.

Dan Annunziata, Uber Freight’s head of Commerical (Photo: Uber Freight)

The leadership of the company’s commercial organization will now be entrusted to Dan Annunziata. With a track record spanning 15 years at legacy brokerage C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW), he brings extensive experience in various sales roles. He has served as vice president of the North American Surface Transportation division at C.H. Robinson for the past 3 1/2 years.

“My Dad put 45 years into [logistics], my grandfather was in the industry for 40 years, and I have an opportunity to leave a mark on this space as well,” Annunziata told FreightWaves. “I like being on the front lines of innovation and being considered a disrupter, and shippers are becoming very interested in what Uber Freight has to offer and its talent as well. … I want to be a part of that.”

Hany Elkordy, an expert in final-mile and parcel logistics, will bring his expertise to the Uber Freight team as head of Logistics and Last Mile Solutions. He has been instrumental in shaping last-mile solutions during his tenure at various industry giants.



