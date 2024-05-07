Watch Now


Paxafe raises $9M, highlights 330% revenue growth over past year

AI software provider looks to expand globally, grow sales teams and continue partnerships strategy

Grace Sharkey
Paxafe raises $9 million. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Paxafe, an AI software provider for the cold chain market, announced Tuesday it has closed on a $9 million Series A funding round led by Framework Venture Partners with participation from Microsoft venture capital fund M12, Rosecliff Ventures, Elevate Ventures, AngelList Quant Fund, Gaingels and Mama Ventures.

This round also included previous investors Ubiquity Ventures and Venture 53, which led Paxafe’s seed round in 2022. The company has raised $14 million since founding in 2018.

Paxafe plans to use the funding to continue developing its core product, risk management platform Contxt, expand globally, build on its strategic partnerships and expand its sales teams to keep up with the 330% revenue growth it says it has experienced over the past 12 months.

“In an industry saturated with companies claiming [generative pre-trained transformer] GPT capabilities, PAXAFE is the only commercially available AI-powered risk provider in cold chain logistics. … Knowing exact arrival times and being able to act before disaster strikes are key for supply chain resiliency,” said Peter Misek, managing partner at Framework Venture Partners, in a news release.


Paxafe’s Contxt leverages Amazon’s Athena large-language models, introduced in 2016, to analyze supply chain data. This enables Paxafe to provide proactive suggestions aimed at cutting costs, minimizing product waste and enhancing efficiency in cold chain networks using large quantities of freight data.

Funding detailsPaxafe
Funding amount$9 million
Funding roundSeries A
Lead investorFramework Venture Partners
Secondary investorsM12, Rosecliff Ventures, Elevate Ventures, AngelList Quant Fund, Gaingels, Mama Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures and Venture 53
Business goals for the roundEnhance platform, grow sales teams globally and grow key partnerships
Total funding$14 million
Post-valuation$30 million*
*According to Pitchbook data

In 2023, Paxafe forged strategic alliances with logistics providers and tech solutions to enhance their capabilities.

In October, it joined forces with Transposafe, specializing in safety and security in the supply chain. This integration facilitated real-time updates and actionable insights for shipments at risk. 


Similarly, Paxafe collaborated with Carrier, a cold chain logistics expert, in September. Together, they aimed to pinpoint system failure points within shippers’ supply chains and predict failures to prevent product loss.

“For the past decade, we’ve witnessed the industry adopt [internet of things] sensors as a means for addressing mission critical issues such as on-time, in-full product deliveries. Yet, real-time sensor data is useless without contextual analysis and prescriptive, recommended action. On behalf of the entire PAXAFE team, we’d like to thank our investors for their continued support as we expand our footprint, enhance our platform and build partnerships that reshape the industry,” said co-founder and CEO Ilya Preston.

Grace Sharkey

Grace Sharkey is a professional in the logistics and transportation industry with experience in journalism, digital content creation and decision-making roles in the third-party logistics space. Prior to joining FreightWaves, Grace led a startup brokerage to more than $80 million in revenue, holding roles of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, vice president of business development and chief strategy officer. She is currently a staff writer, podcast producer and SiriusXM radio host for FreightWaves, a leading provider of news, data and analytics for the logistics industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University. You can contact her at [email protected].