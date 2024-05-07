Paxafe raises $9M, highlights 330% revenue growth over past year

Paxafe, an AI software provider for the cold chain market, announced Tuesday it has closed on a $9 million Series A funding round led by Framework Venture Partners with participation from Microsoft venture capital fund M12, Rosecliff Ventures, Elevate Ventures, AngelList Quant Fund, Gaingels and Mama Ventures.

This round also included previous investors Ubiquity Ventures and Venture 53, which led Paxafe’s seed round in 2022. The company has raised $14 million since founding in 2018.

Paxafe plans to use the funding to continue developing its core product, risk management platform Contxt, expand globally, build on its strategic partnerships and expand its sales teams to keep up with the 330% revenue growth it says it has experienced over the past 12 months.

“In an industry saturated with companies claiming [generative pre-trained transformer] GPT capabilities, PAXAFE is the only commercially available AI-powered risk provider in cold chain logistics. … Knowing exact arrival times and being able to act before disaster strikes are key for supply chain resiliency,” said Peter Misek, managing partner at Framework Venture Partners, in a news release.



