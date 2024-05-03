FreightTech Friday: Loadsure takes insurtech solution to Europe

On Monday, London-based insurtech provider Loadsure announced it is massively expanding its presence in Europe, offering its freight insurance and risk management solutions to Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and the Benelux region — Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The company also announced its new hire, Ben Brough, will lead the international team as the director of Europe, bringing almost three decades of underwriting and insurance experience. His focus will be building up the operation and expanding the company into other countries nearby.

The region deals with a number of trade challenges that provide Loadsure ample opportunity to improve the risk coverage that comes with transporting through European trade lanes.

The first of those is Mother Nature herself. In 2023, the continent dealt with its hottest summer on record, according to a European Environment Agency report. This led to unexpected weather hazards including forest fires, heatwaves and intense downpours that often destroyed property and infrastructure.



