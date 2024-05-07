C.H. Robinson leveraging AI tools to answer email requests for quotes

C.H. Robinson on Tuesday provided details on a technological milestone it touched on during its first-quarter earnings call last week.

The 3PL said it now processes 2,000 customer quote requests daily via email for 2,268 customers using a sophisticated large-language model. This AI technology, trained extensively on vast data sets, enables the company to efficiently recognize and generate text or email responses back to customers.

“Before generative AI, replying to that email request defied automation. Customers had to wait for a human just to pass along a quote from our Dynamic Pricing Engine. Now, our new technology reads the email and supplies the quote in an average two minutes 13 seconds,” said Mark Albrecht, vice president for AI, in a news release.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-headquartered company said it receives over 11,000 emails from customers requesting pricing on truckload freight daily. Eliminating the back-and-forth for Robinson’s customer reps can leave employees more time to find better freight opportunities while driving yield.



