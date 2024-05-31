OneRail solution targets inventory shrinkage in logistics

Last-mile fulfillment provider OneRail recently introduced a solution, OmniPoint Inventory Visibility, designed to help prevent inventory shrinkage, the discrepancy between recorded inventory and actual stock.

The solution, OmniPoint, seeks to address pain points OneRail found in a survey of 300 logistics leaders, two-thirds of whom said they experience inventory shrinkage in transit. Most cited visibility issues or inaccurate inventory data.

“So what do we do to solve these problems?” Chris Kucharski, chief product and technology officer of OneRail, said in an interview with FreightWaves. “With OmniPoint Inventory Visibility, our scanning devices track your inventory throughout transit. Now you can look at that scanned data and see what happened to the pallet or tote for this missing item. Using this data, you can start pulling insight to understand where orders are going missing and put up guardrails to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

OmniPoint offers in-transit visibility by tracking orders down to the SKU level, delivering significantly more detail than pallet-level tracking, regardless of distribution channel.