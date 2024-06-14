FreightTech Friday: Learn to Win raises $30M, captures the industry’s attention

Enterprise training software provider Learn to Win announced on Wednesday an oversubscribed $30 million Series A raise led by the Westly Group with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and PearVC.



The company plans to use the funds to continue building out training platforms for high-pressure work organizations that can’t easily remove employees from everyday work for continuous job training.

Since its founding in 2019, Learn to Win has implemented AI-driven training programs for Novartis, AbbVie, the Los Angeles Rams, University of Michigan football, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force, and is the sole source contractor of training technology for Impact Level 6 classified Department of Defense contractors, which process classified information for DOD up to its Secret level.

“Learn to Win is the Palantir of training. It’s very rare for a company to gain this much traction with the DOD and many of the world’s largest corporations. They’re poised to become the modern training solution for the military with a clear path to $100 million ARR in defense alone, and we’re confident they can replicate that success at a greater scale in the commercial sector,” said Danny Cotter, partner at the Westly Group.



