GenLogs raises $14.6M, launches intermodal insights, sets eyes on Mexico

Freight intelligence platform GenLogs announced Monday it has closed a $14.6 million Series A funding round led by Venrock and HOF Capital to continue building out solutions utilizing the company’s sensor network tracking assets across the United States.

Steel Atlas, AutoTech Ventures, Venture 53, TitletownTech, Plug and Play Ventures and Heartland Ventures also participated in the round. The company has raised $21 million since 2023.

GenLogs’ technology uses roadside sensors and cameras to collect data on trucks and trailers, applying methodology inspired by counterterrorism operations to monitor equipment trends.

At FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival in November, the company launched a free investigative service to help combat freight theft, a problem that costs the industry $800 million annually. This service was made available to carriers, brokers and shippers, giving them an opportunity to submit details of stolen or missing assets.



