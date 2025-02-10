Upwell secures $6.5M to automate logistics billing practices

Payment automation platform Upwell announced Monday it has secured a $6.5 million seed funding round led by Vertical Venture Partners with participation from Plug and Play Ventures, Black Dog Ventures, Neverlift Ventures, Automotive Ventures, and previous investors NVP, SaaS Ventures, Rise of the Rest, Invest Nebraska and Motivate Ventures. The company has raised $10 million since 2023.

“Our mission at Upwell is to modernize and simplify financial operations for logistics companies,

an industry that has historically been underserved by automation. … This funding round validates our approach and allows us to accelerate product development, enhance customer experience, and scale our go-to-market efforts,” said Charley Dehoney, CEO of Upwell, in the release.

Upwell co-founders Aaron Freeman, CTO, and CEO Charley Dehoney. (Photo: Upwell)

The logistics industry is no stranger to financial inefficiencies, particularly in the accounts receivable process. With many freight brokers, trucking companies and logistics service providers struggling with manual payment workflows, the need for automation has never been greater.



