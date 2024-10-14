ATRI survey: Drivers and carriers see top issues in trucking differently

The 2024 survey of the top issues in trucking, undertaken each year by the American Transportation Research Institute, once again finds that what drivers think are the big issues aren’t the same as those of the industry as a whole.

Laying the results of what drivers say are the key issues in trucking against the results of the overall survey – in which driver submissions are part of the final ranking – shows that in 2024, only two issues made it on both the overall top 10 lists and the top 10 list for drivers: truck parking and the state of the economy.

ATRI is the research arm of the American Trucking Associations. The results were revealed at the group’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.



