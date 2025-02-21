FreightWaves’ first Fraud Symposium

FreightWaves is hosting its first-ever Freight Fraud Symposium on May 14 in Dallas, a must-attend event for industry leaders battling the growing crisis of freight fraud.
With scams becoming more sophisticated and brokers facing increased legal risks, this exclusive gathering will provide crucial insights, expert discussions and high-level networking opportunities.
Designed for transportation executives and technology buyers, the symposium will explore the latest fraud prevention strategies to protect your business.
Don’t miss this chance to stay ahead of emerging threats — register now and join the fight against freight fraud!
Closing the software understanding gap 🧑💻
A newly released federal report underscores a growing cybersecurity risk: the software understanding gap.
This gap – the disconnect between the rapid advancement of software development and the ability to fully comprehend and secure it – poses serious threats to critical infrastructure, national security and supply chain sectors, according to the report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and the National Security Agency.
The report highlights how software has become foundational to essential systems, including logistics networks, fleet management platforms and digital freight marketplaces. However, the rapid evolution of the technology leads to vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cybercriminals and state-sponsored actors.
Notably, the report warns that China has strategically invested in software research and security, positioning itself ahead in a digital arms race. China’s policies require foreign and domestic software to undergo national security reviews, ensuring that the Chinese government maintains control over critical digital infrastructure.
Cyberattacks targeting supply chain software have already resulted in major disruptions. The 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is a prime example: Cybercriminals exploited software vulnerabilities, leading to fuel shortages and widespread operational disruptions.
The report also cites the 2021 SolarWinds attack and recent exploits by groups such as Volt Typhoon, which have infiltrated critical infrastructure networks, including transportation and logistics systems.
The freight industry increasingly relies on AI-driven logistics, automated warehouses and interconnected tracking systems, all of which are susceptible to cyberthreats due to the software understanding gap. This lack of deep insight into software vulnerabilities could allow malicious actors to manipulate supply chain operations, disrupt fleet communication networks and compromise data integrity.
To mitigate these risks, the report calls for a shift toward “secure by design” principles, advocating for rigorous software verification, third-party security measures and improved risk assessment capabilities. Current reliance on patchwork solutions is insufficient to protect against sophisticated cyberthreats.
For the freight industry, this means adopting security-first approaches in transportation management systems, fleet tracking software and digital freight matching platforms. Companies must prioritize continuous software validation, invest in cybersecurity expertise and collaborate with industry and government partners to enhance resilience.
Random train heist or inside job? 🛤️
Thieves are increasingly targeting high-value cargo on Arizona trains, with a recent heist involving $440,000 worth of a style of Nike shoes that had not yet been released.
The culprits disabled the train’s brake system, stole the goods and hid them until the suspects were tracked and apprehended. Experts suggest inside knowledge of cargo locations may be fueling these crimes, with transnational criminal organizations increasingly focusing on high-ticket items like electronics and apparel.
Eleven arrests were made, including 10 undocumented individuals. Experts are calling for greater safety measures and vigilance to prevent these escalating incidents. Public tips on suspicious activity could be key in preventing future heists in the area.
Protect yourself with The Playbook 📖
Small carriers play a crucial role in the trucking industry, but they face significant risks, like double brokering and freight fraud. Building strong relationships with shippers and brokers can help prevent these issues and foster trust.
To navigate these challenges, check out FreightWaves’ new offering, The Playbook. Launched on Feb. 14, this comprehensive guide, created by Adam Wingfield, provides educational resources tailored to small carriers. With tools like The Roadmap, Masterclass and The Long Haul podcast, The Playbook equips carriers with the knowledge to thrive and protect their business.
Join today at www.freightwaves.com/playbook.
From the Fraud Desk
Recent drug seizures at ports of entry in 3 states top $32M
Missouri truck company owner gets 9 years for PPP fraud, other felonies